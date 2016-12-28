Year in Review: 2016 Babies

2016 was the Year of the Baby in country music. Country stars sure were getting busy bringing new life into the world.

In January, LOCASH’s Preston Brust and wife Kristen welcomed daughter Love Lily, making her the first country music baby of the year—but not the last. From Jana Kramer and Charles Kelly to the year’s most recent addition, Eli Young Band’s Jon Jones’ daughter Lila Pascale (Nov. 30), 2016 saw a new generation of future country stars being born.

For our Year in Review, NCD compiled a list of all those country music babies born in the year 2016.

1. LOCASH
PRESTON BRUST and KRISTEN BRUST

Jan. 5
Daughter: Love Lily Brust –  7 lbs., 7 oz.

Introducing Love Lily Brust!!!! #ILoveThisLife

A photo posted by LOCASH (@locash_official) on

 

2. THOMPSON SQUARE
KEIFER THOMPSON and SHAWNA THOMPSON

Jan. 24
Son: Rigney Cooper Thompson – 7 lbs., 13 oz.

 

3. JANA KRAMER and MICHAEL CAUSSIN
(currently separated)

Jan. 31
Daughter: Jolie Rae Caussin – 7 lbs., 1 oz.

Absolutely in love. #JolieRae

A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

 

4. LADY ANTEBELLUM
CHARLES KELLEY and CASSIE KELLEY

Feb. 11
Son: Ward Charles Kelley – 7 lbs., 9 oz

 

5. HOLLY WILLIAMS and CHRIS COLEMAN

March 8
Daughter: Lillie Mae Louise Coleman – 6 lbs., 15 oz.

Our hearts have exploded for Lillie Mae Louise Coleman ❤️ Photo @bfluke

A photo posted by hollyaudreywilliams (@hollyaudreywilliams) on

 

6. LOCASH
CHRIS LUCAS and KAITLYN LUCAS

March 21
Daughter: Remi McKenna – 6 lbs., 10 oz.

7. WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN

March 23
Daughter: Presley Morgan – 7 lbs., 9 oz.

My baby girl. #Presley.

A photo posted by William Michael Morgan (@wmmorganmusic) on

 

8. KELLY CLARKSON and BRANDON BLACKSTOCK

April 12
Son: Remington Alexander Blackstock (Remy)

Thank you @archetype_photo for the beautiful pictures once again!!! Y'all are the best!

A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on

 

9. GRANGER SMITH and AMBER SMITH

May 16
Son: River Kelly Smith – 9 lbs., 10 oz.

 

10. ZAC BROWN BAND
COY BOWLES and KYLIE BOWLES

Oct. 21
Daughter: Hattie Bowles

11. ZAC BROWN BAND
CLAY COOK and BROOKE COOK

Nov. 4
Son: Charles Robert Cook – 8 lbs.

12. ELI YOUNG BAND
JON JONES AND SARAH JONES

Nov. 30
Daughter: Lila Pascale – 7 lbs.

jon-jones-lila

