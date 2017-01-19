Luke Bryan Added as Headliner to Alabama’s Rock the South Festival

Most of the country may still be hunkering down through the cold-weather months, but there is no reason we can’t dive headfirst into the upcoming festival season with the announcement that Luke Bryan will headline the 2017 Pepsi Rock the South Festival on June 2-3 in Cullman, Ala.

Luke will be making his first-ever appearance at the festival and will join headliner Sam Hunt. Known as “The Biggest Party in the South,” the festival boasts a star-studded lineup with acts such as Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris and Chris Janson.

“Over the past six years, Rock the South has become synonymous with ‘ultimate fan experience,’ and this year we sought to once again bring a great mix of stadium entertainment and breakout stars to the Cullman area, while offering affordable ticket prices. Last year’s festival hosted more than 25,000 fans a day with great acts like Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, and this year we are thrilled to bring two of the largest acts in country, superstars Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt,” said Nathan Baugh, co-founder of Rock the South.

Past performers of the festival have included Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Alan Jackson, Tyler Farr, Travis Tritt, Kelsea Ballerini and many more.

Tickets for the Rock the South, which originally began in 2012 as a one-time benefit for those devastated by a series of tornadoes that hit the Cullman area, go on sale starting January 23. To purchase tickets, check out Rock The South’s website.

Here’s a look back at 2016’s Rock the South event. Don’t miss out.