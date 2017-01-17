Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard Take Hands-On Approach When Making Old Camp Whiskey

Last year Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard got mixed up in the spirits business by unveiling their own line of whiskey called Old Camp Whiskey.

What many people don’t know is that the guys weren’t just putting their name behind the brand, they were taking a very hands-on approach with Old Camp—mixing and tasting along the way.

“Tyler and I, we always thought it’d be cool to kind of have our own whiskey. And we took it a little bit more serious, and we hired a company to help us perfect that right taste that we wanted,” Brian said. “Every other month it seemed like they were showing up before meet and greets at our shows and we were sampling and we were mixing and matching and making changes and altering. You know, that’s got too much pecan, that’s got too much peach, that’s got not enough whiskey, whatever it may be. But we just wanted to get it exactly how we like it.”

It may be serious work but the duo is enjoying the brand that has allowed them to connect with fans in a new way.

“We knew our fans would love it and connect with it, continues Brian. “Whiskey is something, to be honest with you, we’ve been tasting for years and years. But it’s something that we’re passionate about—the whiskey business. We don’t know everything but we’ve got a really good team around us and we enjoy it. It’s fun.”

Old Camp Whiskey is available nationwide, and you just might catch the guys enjoying a glass or two as they continue to promote their latest single, “God, Your Mama and Me,” featuring the Backstreet Boys.