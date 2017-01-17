Carrie Underwood Earns 25th No. 1 by Airing Her “Dirty Laundry”

Carrie Underwood picked up the milestone 25th No. 1 single of her career with “Dirty Laundry,” which ascended to the top of the Mediabase chart this week.

The tune, which was written by Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Hillary Lindsey, is the fourth single from Carrie’s 2015 platinum-selling album, Storyteller. Previous Storyteller singles “Smoke Break,” “Heartbeat” and “Church Bells” also climbed to No. 1.

In addition to being nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, Carrie picked up a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells” at the Grammys on Feb. 12.