Event Summary

Date: Friday, January 27 – Sunday, January 29, 2017

Event name: 17th Annual Low Country Home & Garden Show

Description:

Starting Friday, January 27, through Sunday, January 29, 2017, the Annual Low Country Home & Garden Show celebrates its 17th year, bringing an endless display of gardens, landscapes, water features, home products, and more to the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center. With entertainment for adults and kids alike, this event is perfect for the entire family! Guests will even have the chance to meet Alison Victoria, star of DIY Network’s Kitchen Crashers.

This year, the New Product Zone is back by popular demand, featuring a display of the latest and greatest products for your home. Additional highlights of the 17th Annual Low Country Home & Garden Show include seminars by “The Southern Garden Guru” Norman Winter and other local experts on the Coastal Georgia Botanical Garden Stage, kids’ workshops, a huge Gardening/Outdoor Living Inspiration Zone by Lowe’s, and booths featuring the latest home and garden trends. Ticket price includes access to the entire weekend’s events and seminars. Pay once and come back all weekend long!

Tickets/cost:

Discount tickets will be available for purchase online closer to the time of the show at www.savannahhomeandgardenshow.com. Tickets may also be purchased with cash or check at the door.

Adults 17+ – $8.50

Seniors 65+ – $8.00*

16 & under – FREE

Active Duty Military – FREE

*No further discounts apply to senior admission.

$1.00 Off Adult Admission coupon at www.savannahhomeandgardenshow.com

$1.00 Off Adult Admission with donation of canned food item benefitting America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.*

*Cannot be combined with Senior Price or any other discount.

Time:

Friday, January 27, 2-7pm

Saturday, January 28, 10am-7pm

Sunday, January 29, 11am-5pm

Location/street address:

Savannah International Trade & Convention Center

One International Dr.

Savannah, GA 31402

Website:

http://www.savannahhomeandgardenshow.com/